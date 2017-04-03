DailyMailTV, a new daily syndicated series from the team behind Dr. Phil, will launch across the U.S. this fall. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting and Gray Television have all cleared the show, bringing initial coverage to 105 markets and 66% of the U.S.

The series, which hails from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and Daily Mail On-Air, will feature top stories from DailyMail.com, ranging from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science and technology, five days a week. The series will be executive produced by Carla Pennington (executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors), Jay McGraw (executive producer of The Doctors and CBS drama series Bull), Martin Clarke (Publisher, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com) and Dr. Phil McGraw (executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors and Bull). CBS Television Distribution, which distributes Dr. Phil and The Doctors, will handle distribution.

“DailyMailTV is a unique and innovative program that hasn’t been seen in the television landscape before and will stand alone in the genre. Huge thanks goes to Martin Clarke and his incredible team at DailyMail.com,” said Jay McGraw.

“With offices in New York City and Los Angeles, DailyMail.com has established itself as a major player in the U.S. media scene since we launched here six years ago and we are excited to take this next step in the development of the brand in partnership with the best producers in the business,” said Clarke.