NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions are set to launch Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, a fully immersive experience that takes visitors inside the global TV phenom.

The multi-year international tour will begin on June 17 in Singapore and then travel throughout the U.S. in 2018 and beyond.

NBCUniversal International Studios

The exhibition will connect fans with their favorite characters, costumes and locations, and feature never-before-seen footage. It will also offer a look at the post-Edwardian time period in which the show is set. Spanning World War I and the post-war years to the Roaring Twenties, visitors will have the chance to learn about British society, culture and fashion, in addition to historical events of the era.

“Seen in over 250 territories, Downton Abbey is a global phenomenon and viewers all around the world continue to ask for more,” said Michael Edelstein, President of NBCUniversal International Studios. “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition allows this incredible legacy to live on by offering a multi-million dollar museum quality experience that will delight fans, ultimately extending the connection they have with Downton’s compelling characters and storylines.”

“Viewers around the globe have avidly followed the adventures of the Crawleys and those that served them for six seasons,” added Gareth Neame, Managing Director of Carnival Films and executive producer of Downton Abbey. “Now, for the first time, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition will give fans the amazing opportunity to travel back in time to step inside the world of Downton Abbey.”

The most nominated non-U.S. show in the history of the Emmys with 69 nominations, Downton Abbey aired on PBS in the US and ITV in the UK and has been distributed to over 250 territories worldwide.