Dorothy Mengering, mother of David Letterman, died on Tuesday, a representative for the former late-night host confirmed the news. She was 95.

Mengering, known as “Dave’s mom,” was a recurring guest on Late Show With David Letterman and helped her son on his top 10 lists, did segments from her Indiana home kitchen called “Guess Mom’s Pies,” and was an Olympic correspondent for three years, her first was the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

In 1996, Mongering published the cookbook Home Cookin’ With Dave’s Mom, which had recipes that were tributes to her son and two daughters and steps on how to make her pies and desserts.

Upon hearing the news Stephen Colbert, who took over Letterman on the Late Show in 2015, tweeted his condolences.