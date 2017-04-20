Dorey Poder, CBS’ manager of casting, has been upped to Director, Casting, CBS Entertainment. The promotion was announced today by Peter Golden, EVP Talent and Casting at CBS.

In his new position, Poder will be involved with the casting of dramas, comedies and pilots, and continue as an associate producer and casting associate on the annual CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. He will also remain actively involved in other network outreach programs such as CBS on Tour and diversity panels.

Poder has been the casting point person on 2 Broke Girls, Scorpion, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods and Zoo. He also worked on Person Of Interest, The Mentalist, CSI and Under The Dome. He’s been CBS’ manager of casting since June 2014.