President Donald Trump will this week meet with Egypt’s President Abel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah, and China’s President Xi Jinging. This morning, Trump did not kick off the week with tweets about any of these meetings. Nor did Trump tweet about this week’s confirmation hearing for his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Trump did, however, tweet about Hillary Clinton. He still is fuming about Clinton getting a question in advance at a debate.

TV news outlets spent the morning mulling the larger meaning. Some suggested the Clinton tweet means Trump is worried his meetings could be debacles of Angela-Merkel-meeting proportions. They think the president is trying to distract. “Prophylactic tweeting,” CNN’s John Berman called it: