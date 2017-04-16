Thousands of protesters in around 200 cities nationwide yesterday to demand the release of Donald Trump’s personal tax returns. Or as the president describes yesterday, “small organized rallies.”

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday,” Trump tweeted today. “The election is over!”

Minutes earlier, Trump once again gave his favorite history lesson: “easily won the Electoral College!”

“Now Tax Returns are brought up again?”, he tweeted.

Yesterday’s marches drew famous participants and tweeters from Hollywood and New York. Read Deadline’s report here, and check out Trump’s responses below.

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017