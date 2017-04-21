Anthony Atamanuik, star of Comedy Central’s new late night The President Show debuting next week, explained to Stephen Colbert how he plays Donald Trump:

“Trump pitches forward when he stands; he has no center of gravity,” Atamanuik said, explaining that’s why “he’s afraid of stars and slopes – I don’t know if people know this.”

Then he accentuates Trump’s mouth, and brings in the hand gestures. But jutting forward the chin, to create an underbite, is key, the Upright Citizens Brigade regular improv actor said. “He’s like a Shih Tzu. Trump is a Shih Tzu.”

Atamanuik co-hosted a week-long Trump takeover of Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and also has also performed as Trump on The Howard Stern Show, ABC’s The View, and CNN Newsroom.