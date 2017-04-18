After assuring Late Show host Stephen Colbert he’s the very first person to tell him his MSNBC show’s name, “All In” sounds vaguely sexual – leading to a discussion Colbert forecast would not get past the CBS Decency Policy – Chris Hayes discussed last week in President Trump.

Colbert, who has been off the air for 10 days, asked Hayes to bring him up to speed because, when he got back to work, he discovered “China is no longer a currency manipulator, Russia is no longer our friend, Assad is now bad, NATO is good.”

“How are you…processing all the shift, and do you owe him an apology?” Colbert asked. “If what he said before was bad, and now he is saying opposite, isn’t he therefore good?”

Trump is not well-informed, and doesn’t have any principles, Hayes explained of the week’s many flip-flops.

“Because…he does not have a real depth of knowledge and doesn’t have a set of principles that he’s hewing to, it means he’s endlessly flexible,” Hayes said, as Trump also has said of himself.

“But it also means he’s easily manipulated. It means whoever is the last person in the room can get him to go from ‘China is a currency manipulator,’ to ‘China’s not a currency manipulator.’ From ‘Russia’s great and Vladimir Putin’s our buddy’ to ‘They are now our adversary’,” Hayes continued.

Policy is set, based on who will be the person in the room who flips Trump at any given moment, he said.

”There’s a little bit of this mad king air to it. If you think about Shakespeare’s depictions of courtly life, the king is there, and the king just has impulses.”

Advisers who cozy up to the king can get the king to have their view.

“You get that feeling, particularly the way that all this palace intrigue is covered, that who has his ear can get the guy to essentially agree to anything,” Hayes warned.

Asked who he trusts in Trump’s circle, Hayes responded, “No one.”