The media is blowing out of proportion the White House internecine battle between former Breitbart chief-turned-President Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Press Secretary Sean Spicer scolded today.

“There’s a lot of stuff that was overblown about this, that makes it out into the media sometime and get a little bit more sensational than it truly is,” Spicer told reporters.

Trump “recognizes that sometimes some of this spills over, these policy differences and discussions,” added Spicer, in a stroke of understatement.

“There is always going to be a healthy debate internally,” he said, adding that Trump deliberately surrounded himself with people holding a diverse set of opinions. Which some members of the TV media have said as well, likening Trump’s West Wing to a particularly well-cast edition of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“He doesn’t want a monolithical thought process going through the White House,” Spicer said of the reality star-turned-POTUS. “He wants a diverse set of opinions.”

“The idea isn’t to have one set of thought and policy flowing through there; it’s to give the president the best advice possible. But once the president makes a decision, the team is on board 100%,” Spicer insisted.

The White House press secretary said Trump “understands we have some pretty smart, talented individuals who are opinionated on a lot of subjects but that our battles and our policy differences need to be behind closed doors.”

That crack may have been directed at Bannon and Kusher, rather than the media.