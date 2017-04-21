The Department of Justice has put eight sanctuary cities, including NYC and Sacramento, “on notice” that they have until June 30 to comply with immigration laws or risk losing federal funding.

In the letter accompanying the orders [see below] DOJ “says many of these jurisdictions are crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime.” It also says: “New York City continues to see gang murder after gang murder, the predictable consequence of the city’s “soft on crime” stance.

J. Peter Donald, Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Public Information at New York City Police Department tweeted his incredulity:

Did DOJ really say the NYPD is soft on crime? — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) April 21, 2017

Here is the DOJ’s news release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE