The Department of Justice has put eight sanctuary cities, including NYC and Sacramento, “on notice” that they have until June 30 to comply with immigration laws or risk losing federal funding.
In the letter accompanying the orders [see below] DOJ “says many of these jurisdictions are crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime.” It also says: “New York City continues to see gang murder after gang murder, the predictable consequence of the city’s “soft on crime” stance.
J. Peter Donald, Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Public Information at New York City Police Department tweeted his incredulity:
Here is the DOJ’s news release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, April 21, 2017
Today, the Department of Justice sent the attached letters to nine jurisdictions which were identified in a May 2016 report by the Department of Justice’s Inspector General as having laws that potentially violate 8 U.S.C. § 1373.
Additionally, many of these jurisdictions are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime. The number of murders in Chicago has skyrocketed, rising more than 50 percent from the 2015 levels. New York City continues to see gang murder after gang murder, the predictable consequence of the city’s “soft on crime” stance. And just several weeks ago in California’s Bay Area, after a raid captured 11 MS-13 members on charges including murder, extortion and drug trafficking, city officials seemed more concerned with reassuring illegal immigrants that the raid was unrelated to immigration than with warning other MS-13 members that they were next.
The letters remind the recipient jurisdictions that, as a condition for receiving certain financial year 2016 funding from the Department of Justice, each of these jurisdictions agreed to provide documentation and an opinion from legal counsel validating that they are in compliance with Section 1373. The Department of Justice expects each of these jurisdictions to comply with this grant condition and to submit all documentation to the Office of Justice Programs by June 30, 2017, the deadline imposed by the grant agreement.
