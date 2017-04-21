The House Intelligence Committee announced Friday it is re-scheduling its previously scrubbed public hearing at which members of Obama’s administration had been set to talk about Russia’s meddling in the presidential election. Expect TV news networks to be glued to that hearing for the duration; a date was not announced.

Late last month, Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes abruptly canceled that public hearing, at which Obama administration’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, and acting Attorney General Sally Yates all had agreed to testify publicly on what they knew about Russia’s tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

Yates was expected to be the star of that event, filling in the committee on what she knew of events leading to the firing of Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The cancellation came as a surprise to the committee’s top Dem., Rep Adam Schiff, who had suggested Yates’ testimony could be damaging for Trump. The move coincided with Nunes dark-of-night secret meeting to look at some docs, after which he had hastily called a presser to announce he’d seen some hot stuff, and then scurried to the White House to inform President Donald Trump of what he’d learned.

Early this month, Nunes temporarily recused himself from the group’s probe into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign, blaming “several left-wing activist groups” he said “have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics” on his way out. This after The New York Times reported Nunez was provided his hot intel by the Trump administration, in order to provide cover to Trump, who has accused former President Barack Obama of ordering his Trump Tower office wiretapped during the election cycle.

Rep. Mike Conaway replaced Nunes on the committee.

Yates and the others are expected to set a date some time after May 2, which House Intel Committee said Friday is the day it has invited FBI Director James Comey, and director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, to a non-public hearing.