Counter-programming? President Donald Trump will stage a BIG rally in Pennsylvania next Saturday night, which just so happens to be the evening of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner that he’s already rebuffed.

Trump had already broken with tradition by announcing, in February, that he wouldn’t attend the April 29 roast-y dinner with the journalists he so forthrightly dislikes. His staff soon followed suit, and various high-profile media outlets cancelled their usual shindigs.

The dinner, though, will go on, with Daily Show comedian Hasan Minhaj hosting. Also that night, Samantha Bee will host a Not The White House Correspondents Dinner at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.

Trump’s announcement was made today on, naturally, Twitter. In a separate tweet he said he’ll be announcing tax reforms this week, though the topic of the Saturday rally was not specified.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017