President Donald Trump took a victory lap this morning at the swearing in of his pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

At the Rose Garden ceremony, Trump boasted the swearing in of a new Supreme Court justice “is something so special. I’ve always heard that the most important thing that a President of the United States does…I can say, this is a great honor – and I got it done in the first 100 days!”

“You think that’s easy?” Trump boasted at the swearing in-ceremony/GOP pep rally.

Gorsuch’s swearing in, already in the books as the biggest consequence of Hillary Clinton’s defeat last November, was covered by the cable news networks, and some broadcast ones too. The oath of office was administered by the court’s Anthony Kennedy, for whom Gorsuch once clerked.

“It is fitting that, upon giving oath to Gorsuch, he will become first ever Supreme Court justice to serve with one of his former law clerks,” Trump said of Kennedy. That’s sort of a big deal isn’t it?” Trump said. “I sort of like that. That’s sort of good. It has never happened before…Also it shows you have a lot of respect for this man,” Trump beamed at Kennedy, adding, “very good.”



Trump, for whom this big win will top the list of his first-100-days-in-office accomplishments, spoke at greater length than usual for a POTUS at these clambakes. Among his remarks, Trump credited himself and his “rebuilding” of the country with creating “a new optimism that is sweeping across our land” and the “new faith in America…filing our hearts and lifting our sights.”

Trump thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “for all that he did” to make Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. McConnell’s efforts included announcing, within hours of the death of Justice Antonin Scalia more than a year ago, that he would block any effort by then-President Obama to fill Scalia’s seat.

Last week, McConnell pulled out the nuclear option, changing Senate rules so that Gorsuch did not need the 60 votes to end Dems’ filibuster of his appointment, enabling Gorsuch to be confirmed on Friday by a slim 54-45 vote.

In his ceremony remarks, Gorsuch also thanked McConnell for his efforts to get him confirmed to the lifetime appointment.

CNN reported that, during the ceremony, Trump could be heard leaning in to Gorsuch and saying “Go get ‘em!”