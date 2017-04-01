No one is ever going to confuse Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban with a supporter of Donald Trump but today the critical billionaire offered the big bucks POTUS a bit of backhanded slack of sorts when it comes to the sprawling scandal over Russian influence in last year’s election and the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s own campaign – and this is no April Fool’s gag.

Claiming that President Trump “had no clue” about possible Putin string pulling and weaponized information pushing in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton, Cuban let loose Saturday in a social media tornado (read all of the tweets below) on the ongoing FBI investigated issue. Facing further Congressional probes, the scandal has already cost the administration a National Security Advisor and with Mike Flynn now seeking immunity deal, which Trump says he supports, could go further up the campaign and White House food chain – but not to the top says Mark Cuban.

Essentially, the Dallas Mavericks owner and Sharknado 3 President-playing Cuban asserts, Yes, there was a Russian long game plan to influence the Trump campaign and the election but “Trump had no idea this was happening.” Reiterating the sentiment of past comments like when he told CNN last month that the President has “no leadership skills,” Cuban added today that Trump “was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him.”

.@mcuban on how President Trump is doing so far: No leadership, management or communication skills https://t.co/7ooj9OfnNm — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 15, 2017

Cuban went on to say on Twitter today that the reason Trump wasn’t really in the loop is that the now 45th President isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy.”

Take a look at the full 13-tweet long theory from Cuban below:

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that’s not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone’s money and so do most businesses including mine. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

4) He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

5) When Manafort was recommended, he didn’t vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

7) His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

8) when Manafort got “hot” he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

10) I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

11) Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

12)Because he didn’t recognize or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017