No one is ever going to confuse Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban with a supporter of Donald Trump but today the critical billionaire offered the big bucks POTUS a bit of backhanded slack of sorts when it comes to the sprawling scandal over Russian influence in last year’s election and the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s own campaign – and this is no April Fool’s gag.

Claiming that President Trump “had no clue” about possible Putin string pulling and weaponized information pushing in the 2016 race against Hillary Clinton, Cuban let loose Saturday in a social media tornado (read all of the tweets below) on the ongoing FBI investigated issue. Facing further Congressional probes, the scandal has already cost the administration a National Security Advisor and with Mike Flynn now seeking immunity deal, which Trump says he supports, could go further up the campaign and White House food chain – but not to the top says Mark Cuban.

Essentially, the Dallas Mavericks owner and Sharknado 3 President-playing Cuban asserts, Yes, there was a Russian long game plan to influence the Trump campaign and the election but “Trump had no idea this was happening.” Reiterating the sentiment of past comments like when he told CNN last month that the President has “no leadership skills,” Cuban added today that Trump “was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him.”

Cuban went on to say on Twitter today that the reason Trump wasn’t really in the loop is that the now 45th President isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy.”

Take a look at the full 13-tweet long theory from Cuban below: