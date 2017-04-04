In her first interview since becoming named her father’s Assistant to the President, Ivanka Trump got asked by CBS News’s Gayle King to address those who say she is “complicit” in her dad’s White House.

Pretty vague, but Ivanka was game:

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I’m complicit,” she answered. She wondered if some of her critics, should they ever find themselves working for their Dad and Dad is POTUS, “would do any differently than I am doing.”

She said she hoped “to make a positive impact.” She confided she doesn’t know what it means to be complicit. She added, “I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

Asked why she does not speak out on her father’s efforts to de-fund Planned Parenthood, or on gay rights, or on climate change, Ivanka responded, “I would say not to conflate lack of public denouncement with silence.”

“In some case it’s through protest and it’s through going on the nightly news and talking about or denouncing every issue in which you disagree with,” she continued.

Other times it is quietly, and directly, and candidly,” she added, indicating she is of that school. “So where I disagree with my father, he knows it, and I express myself with total candor. Where I agree, I fully lean in and support the agenda and hope that I can be an asset to him and make a positive impact. But I respect the fact that he always listens. It’s how he was in business. It’s how he is as president.