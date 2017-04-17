President Donald Trump wore one of his boxy business suits and long red ties to welcome children and their parents to the annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn.

“This is 139th Easter egg roll. Think of it. It began a long time ago, 1878,” Trump told attendees, with TV news networks covering. “And we will be stronger and bigger an better as a nation than ever before. We are right on track. You see what’s happening, and we are right on track. So thank you everybody for being here.”

The annual egg roll always is a big event in Washington and this year in particular, after the vendor who has made the roll’s commemorative wooden eggs tweeting that they had yet to hear from the White House. Late-night TV had fun with that one.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be successful, but I know a lot of people down there are going to be successful,” Trump said of the First Family and egg rolling. “I see those kids and they’re highly, highly competitive. That I can tell you.”

He thanked First Lady Melania Trump who, he said “has been working on this a long time to make it perfect.”

Out on the lawn, Trump greeted egg rollers and signed Make America Great hats. Asked if he had a message for North Korea, he paused, then replied, “Gotta behave.”