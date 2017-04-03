CNN thumbed its nose at President Donald Trump Monday, hiring American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan as a contributor. Though Trump’s White House hasn’t yet hit 100 days, Ryan already has made headlines several times for tangling with the administration:

NEW CNN CONTRIBUTOR: APRIL RYAN named a CNN political analyst. She is the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) April 3, 2017

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer hugged it out with Ryan at a press briefings, one day after ordering her – twice – to stop shaking her head, when she asked him about the White House’s “image” in the midst of all the Russia probes. That over-caffeinated exchange had caused something of a national incident; it started when Ryan tried to put a question to him about fixing the White House image which she suggested has suffered owing to the “Russia issue.” Apparently a trigger phrase for Spicer, who responded with his famous line:

“If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that’s a Russian connection.”

Spicer then accused Ryan of pushing an agenda, and told her to “stop shaking your head.”

Moments later, he interrupted her to say, “it seems like you’re hell-bent on trying to make sure that whatever image you want to tell about this White House stays,” adding, “I’m sorry, please stop shaking your head again,” when she tried to disagree.

In February, during Trump’s un-hinged impromptu news conference, he’d asked Ryan to set up a meeting for him with the Congressional Black Caucus, prompting ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel to joke, “You know it’s a bad press conference when assuming all black people know each other wasn’t even the worst part of it.”

Ryan created controversy when she said Trump had implied that ‘white America’ made this country.” Her CNN hire first reported by The Hill.