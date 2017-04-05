President Donald Trump offered no evidence to back up his claims that Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly didn’t do “anything wrong” – despite the $13 million pay-outs to women claiming sexual harassment – but bold-name support for either men doesn’t seem to extend deep in Hollywood today, certainly not on Twitter.
Here’s a sample of reactions from Hollywood, with some pundits tossed in for good measure, to both Trump and O’Reilly. Most here came after the president announced his support for O’Reilly, though some didn’t wait before denouncing the Fox News host.
Sexual predators gotta stick together
I’m sorry but is anyone suprised at Hollywoods reaction? This is not news. They stood by and supported a woman who called her husbands alleged victims liars, they kiss Roman Polanskis behind, award Casey Affleck an Oscar (and yes I’m glad he won), and star in Woody Allens films (even though I’m not convinced of the accusations against Allen are true). This is why I have no respect for actors and their political opinions because they become outraged only when it suits them and are total hypocrites. Also Gloria Allreds daughter reps a couple of the victims…that speaks volumes!
Can’t wait til The Asshole supports Bill Cosby too. Oh wait- he’s black. That’ll never happen.