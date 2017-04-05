President Donald Trump offered no evidence to back up his claims that Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly didn’t do “anything wrong” – despite the $13 million pay-outs to women claiming sexual harassment – but bold-name support for either men doesn’t seem to extend deep in Hollywood today, certainly not on Twitter.

Here’s a sample of reactions from Hollywood, with some pundits tossed in for good measure, to both Trump and O’Reilly. Most here came after the president announced his support for O’Reilly, though some didn’t wait before denouncing the Fox News host.

🚽S COME 2BILL O’REILLY’S

DEFENSE‼️NO SURPRISE😂

THEY BOTH 💖SAME SPORT‼️

🚽TOOK🥇& O’REILLY TOOK🥈IN

🐈🐈GRABBING,AT

“SEXUAL HARASSMENT“OLYMPICS — Cher (@cher) April 5, 2017

Bill O'reilly. Finally getting some comeuppance . Remove . Him. https://t.co/hjdxdSDWCN — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) April 5, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump on Bill O'Reilly "I don’t think Bill did anything wrong."

We know you don't Don, that's the problem. — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) April 5, 2017

Trump launches Sexual Assault Awareness Month by defending Bill O'Reilly. MAGA..you elected a man that is delusional & incompetent.#Resist pic.twitter.com/1gw6xcXncr — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 5, 2017

Today's news in brief: Trump blames Obama for Syrian attack but not Putin AND marks Sex Assault Awareness Month by defending Bill O'Reilly. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 5, 2017

Trump Kicks Off Sexual Assault Awareness Month By Defending O'Reilly. Of course he did. https://t.co/yjqbUwAPH9 — Laurie Zaks (@lzakshorn) April 5, 2017

Remember, and this may be literally true: O'Reilly and Trump are each other's only publicly identifiable friend. https://t.co/M6SeMwqEsC — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 5, 2017

Bill O'Reilly and the creeps at Fox News need to go https://t.co/D2xfPHojIW — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 5, 2017

Groper in chief stands with accused serial predator O'Reilly. Both are going down. #withWendy https://t.co/RtmL1sykRU — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 5, 2017

Bill O'Reilly's catching hell. He didn't even have the energy or time to critique Michelle Obama's new natural hairstyle yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FFQpkGSiAZ — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) April 5, 2017

The sponsors that haven't pull their ads from the o'reilly factor. Let's boycott asap. pic.twitter.com/Hm00ctSwOu — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 5, 2017

Fox News hired a PR firm to slut-shame the woman Bill O'Reilly sexually harassed in tabloids #MAGA https://t.co/ruEWjw22Vb — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2017

Why does Bill O'Reilly still have a job? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 3, 2017

Before you judge @oreillyfactor, you should know that I've met Bill in person and he's just as monstrous an asshole in real life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 5, 2017