The President of the United States defended Fox News Channel primetime star Bill O’Reilly in an interview this morning with New York Times reporters.

“I don’t think Bill did anything wrong,” Donald Trump said in an Oval Office sit-down, surrounded by half a dozen of his highest-ranking acolytes including Vice President Mike Pence, who has previously said he will not dine or drink booze in the presence of any woman other than his wife.

Trump defended O’Reilly from the Oval Office four days after the Times reported O’Reilly and Fox News Channel had settled five lawsuits filed by women claiming sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. Approximately 20 advertisers have bailed on FNC’s The O’Reilly Factor in the wake of the report.

“He’s a person I know well; he’s a good person,” Trump said of O’Reilly.

O’Reilly’s only mistake, Trump said, was in settling the lawsuits. NYT put the dollar amount paid out by the stars and/or employer at $13 million over the years.

“I think he shouldn’t have settled, personally. I think he shouldn’t have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way,” said Trump, whose presidential campaign survived the release of an old Access Hollywood video in which he was heard bragging about being so famous he could grab women “by the p*ssy” with impunity.