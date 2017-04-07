Tributes poured in yesterday after the death of comic legend Don Rickles, and today comes word that a three-year-old special honoring Mr. Warmth will re-air this weekend. One Night Only: An All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles will air at 11 PM Sunday on Spike and 1 AM on its Viacom sister nets Comedy Central and TV Land.

Spike

Hosted by Jerry Seinfeld and taped at the Apollo Theater in May 2014, the special includes stand-up performances, short films, taped tributes and personal stories as told by Rickles’ closest friends, co-stars and comedians he has influenced. Look for performances and/or appearances by Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Regis Philbin, Brian Williams and Johnny Depp, along with toasts from Bob Newhart, Eddie Murphy, Ray Romano and Jimmy Kimmel.

A sampling of jokes from the special: “Why are we honoring a man who has spent 55 years insulting us?” Seinfeld asks. “That’s like tracking down the guy who beat you up at fifth-grade recess and saying, ‘Hey, that was a great punch.’ ” But Rickles is not to be outdone: “I’m so thrilled as I look around the room that I’m the biggest name here.”

Watch a clip from the show of Letterman recalling his first meeting with the King of Zing:

