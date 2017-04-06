Refresh for updates No good-natured insults – yet – but Hollywood wasted no time remembering comic legend Don Rickles. The comic, who may not have invented the celebrity roast but certainly set it afire, died today at 90 of kidney failure in Los Angeles. With a career that spanned ’50s television, early ’60s beach party movies and classic Rat Pack appearances to the upcoming Toy Story 4, Rickles joked with, insulted and won over generations of Hollywood stars and audiences.

Rickles’ close friend Bob Newhart and wife Ginnie released the following statement:

“He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known.

We are devastated and our world will never be the same.

We were totally unprepared for this.”

Last Man Standing‘s said, “Don Rickles is one of the biggest reasons I am a comic today. I feel bad, mostly for everyone in Heaven who will now learn first hand from the sharpest wits ever, what it’s like to be Rickled.”

Here are some other reactions to today’s news. Check back for updates.

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

Being skewered by Don Rickles was side-splitting funny.

A gentle soul with rapid fire wit. xoB pic.twitter.com/yl2mnT32Zz — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2017

Farewell to a comedic legend & dear friend, Don Rickles. I know you're cracking them up in the… https://t.co/dFcfoeFcPn — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 6, 2017

Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^) — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was a cyclone of funny with a heart of gold. Is God ready for your maniacal wit? Would love to hear what you said on arrival. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017

A national treasure is gone. Don Rickles' talent was limitless. To know him was a gift. He kept me laughing during 58-years of friendship. pic.twitter.com/B1IXEa9S4g — Larry King (@kingsthings) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, such sharp hilarious wit in an era when an insult comic didn't need to be vulgar to be funny. You will be missed -B #donrickles pic.twitter.com/448JH7bGSP — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) April 6, 2017

Hockey puck. We've lost @DonRickles I love him so. Smart, funny, a pro and most important deeply and honestly kind. Kind is what matters. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) April 6, 2017

Stunned/saddened to hear Don Rickles passed away this morning. Just saw him again in LA recently–sharply funny onstage, sweet offstage. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 6, 2017

The memories of Don feel *so* good. I’ll never forget a second of time spent with him. Rest In Peace Don Rickles. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) April 6, 2017

Rest In Peace Don Rickles. You were the greatest. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 6, 2017

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

Noise/Funk (or Angels?), B'way, 20+ yrs ago, curtain call: I looked down into the 1st row of the audience. Don Rickles. My heart smiled. RIP — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 6, 2017

Toxie Weeps #donrickles RIP! U were funny til the end & brilliant in Man W the Xray Eyesfilm that made me want 2create my own damn studio! pic.twitter.com/XgkqGgv5qg — Lloyd Kaufman (@lloydkaufman) April 6, 2017

Unbelievably sad at the loss of Don Rickles. A good friend, and the last of the Greats! It wont be the same without you. RIP. You did good . — Suzanne Somers (@SuzanneSomers) April 6, 2017

As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017

My favorite Rickles moment. Johnny ambushes Rickles. Priceless!! RIP Don Rickles. https://t.co/O1larzp4Pw — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) April 6, 2017

We're all in a better place now that Don Rickles has gone. I wonder if he'll stop touring. Thanks for the laughs pal. You were the greatest — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles Dick Cavett 1972 https://t.co/REXcC6GtAF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

The Merchant Of Venom, legendary comedian @DonRickles passed away at 90. I just interviewed him. The sweetest guy, great hubby & dad. pic.twitter.com/lsCsGdJxXu — Al Roker (@alroker) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was prob the only person to get away with making mafia jokes to Frank Sinatra's face.https://t.co/8Bl1vOqwI6 — Cher (@thecherness) April 6, 2017

Quite simply one of the funniest ever.

RIP Don Rickles 90 https://t.co/xiZf1U1g6J — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 6, 2017

For her last birthday, I bought my wife two tickets to see Don Rickles. "These aren't for me, they're for YOU!"

Guilty as charged. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles. A King. A character. Met him on a flight not too long ago worshipped him. Saw him thrice in Vegas. Belly laughs! #RIPDonRickles — David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) April 6, 2017

R.I.P. Don Rickles. You will be missed. — John Henson (@John_Henson) April 6, 2017

oh no, not Don Rickles.

Anyone but Don Rickles.

I know he was 90 but still.

Not Don Rickles — John Lurie (@lurie_john) April 6, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of the legendary @DonRickles 🎭 and thinking of you, amigo @JohnStamos. He was a true American original. — Spencer Garrett (@1SpencerGarrett) April 6, 2017

Oh no loved him so much not only a legend but sweetest man. Don Rickles. Fuck. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles, 90.

One of the funniest men who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/8RvD1hGj2R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2017