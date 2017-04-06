Refresh for updates No good-natured insults – yet – but Hollywood wasted no time remembering comic legend Don Rickles. The comic, who may not have invented the celebrity roast but certainly set it afire, died today at 90 of kidney failure in Los Angeles. With a career that spanned ’50s television, early ’60s beach party movies and classic Rat Pack appearances to the upcoming Toy Story 4, Rickles joked with, insulted and won over generations of Hollywood stars and audiences.
Rickles’ close friend Bob Newhart and wife Ginnie released the following statement:
“He was called ‘The Merchant of Venom,’ but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known.
We are devastated and our world will never be the same.
We were totally unprepared for this.”
Last Man Standing‘s said, “Don Rickles is one of the biggest reasons I am a comic today. I feel bad, mostly for everyone in Heaven who will now learn first hand from the sharpest wits ever, what it’s like to be Rickled.”
Here are some other reactions to today’s news. Check back for updates.
Those who met him always said he was as nice in person as he was funny on stage. He was one of the legendary figures you just thought would always be alive. RIP and thank you for the laughs and your charity work.