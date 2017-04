In memory of Don Rickles, who died today at age 90, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presented a montage of some of Rickles’ greatest moments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

There will never be another Don Rickles,” Jimmy Kimmel says at the top of the segment. “He was probably the greatest talk show guest of all time. Here he is: Mr. Warmth – Don Rickles.”

Earlier in the day, Kimmel tweeted about Rickles: