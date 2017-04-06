Legendary comic, actor and honorary Rat Pac member Don Rickles has died. He was 90.

Rickles died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure, according to his longtime publicit.

Best known as an insult comic, he was also an actor, playing both comedic and dramatic roles on film. He was a frequent guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and Late Show with David Letterman.

He was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and was working on Toy Story 4 at the time of his death.

Born in Queens, NY, Rickles began his decades-long show business career performing stand-up comedy in clubs in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles after being frustrated by a lack of acting work. He became known as an insult comedian when he responded to his hecklers. The audience enjoyed these insults more than his prepared material, and he incorporated them into his act.