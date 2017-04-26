Talent Managers Don Carroll and Nick Leicht have exited The Green Room to launch Elixir Entertainment, which will center on talent management as well as producing traditional content and new media. The duo will bring with them clients from their former agency, including Jake Allyn (The Quad), Barbara Alyn Woods (One Tree Hill), Hilary Ward (Sharp Objects), director Peter Hewitt (Garfield, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), and more. Carroll previously worked in casting at Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer and television movies at Hallmark and Lifetime. Leicht, who specializes in packaging and representation of motion picture and television filmmakers, has spent time at talent agencies such as Gersh, ICM Partners and Paradigm.

Crimson Forest Entertainment Group

Film production company Crimson Forest Entertainment Group Inc. and distributor Hannover House, Inc. have announced plans to combine operations under a stock-swap and financing plan, scheduled for effect May 1. Under the new structure, the company plans to launch production activities on a slate of high profile feature films, starting with a $20M dollar action thriller Shockwave starring Andy Lau and Jiang Wu. The film will be co-released together with CMC Pictures in North America next month. Formed in 2010, Crimson Forest has financed and acquired films including Pali Road, a Hawaii-China co-produced film that starred Jackson Rathbone, Sung Kang, and Henry Ian Cusick. Hannover House, established in 1993, has released more than 50 films titles such as Grand Champion with Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts and George Strait and director Joel Schumacher’s teen angst thriller Twelve, starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Emma Roberts, Ellen Barkin and Chase Crawford.