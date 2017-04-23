Documentaries shined in an otherwise unremarkable weekend in the Specialty box office. IFC Films’ Citizen Jane: Battle For the City topped with $33,760 in two theaters in its debut, while The Orchard’s Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent bowed with just over $24K in two locations. Among other openers, Kino Lorber launched Slack Bay in two theaters grossing just over $7K, while A24 went fairly wide with Free Fire with over a thousand runs grossing $1.03M. Amazing Studios/Bleecker Street’s The Lost City of Z held fine in its second weekend with additional locations, grossing over $2.14M. Abramorama doc Chasing Trane went into its second frame taking in nearly $24K, while SPC’s Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer starring Richard Gere was just shy of $137K in its second weekend. And nearing the end of its stellar theatrical run, Lionsgate’s La La Land crossed $151M in theaters.

NEW RELEASES

Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (IFC Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $33,760, Average $16,880

Free Fire (A24) NEW [1,070 Theaters] Weekend $1,039,612, Average $972

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $24,068, Average $12,034

Slack Bay (Kino Lorber) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,010, Avweage $3,505

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 2 [3 Theater] Weekend $23,989, Average $7,996, Cume $50,485

Finding Oscar (FilmRise Releasing) Week 2 [4 Theater] Weekend $4,000, Average $1,000, Cume $6,467

The Lost City of Z (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 2 [614 Theaters] Weekend $2,147,379, Average $3,497, Cume $2,296,791

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [18 Theaters] Weekend $136,818, Average $7,601, Cume $272,253

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) Week 2 [13 Theaters] Weekend $78,000, Average $6,000, Cume $155,417

Tommy’s Honour (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [89 Theaters] Weekend $75,500, Average $848, Cume $406,605

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

All These Sleepless Nights (The Orchard) Week 3 [4 Theaters] Weekend $3,231, Average $808, Cume $17,314

Colossal (Neon) Week 3 [224 Theaters] Weekend $584,461, Average $,2,609 Cume $1,357,565

Graduation (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [14 Theaters] Weekend $19,992, Average $1,428, Cume $1,225,468

Their Finest (EuropaCorp Films/STXfilms) Week 3 [176 Theaters] Weekend $555,000, Average $3,153, Cume $1,139,000

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $2,222, Cume $109,579

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 4 [1,033 Theaters] Weekend $1,471,990, Average $1,425, Cume $13,236,140

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 6 [58 Theaters] Weekend $55,500, Average $957, Cume $706,107

T2 Trainspotting (Sony/TriStar) Week 6 [160 Theaters] Weekend $80,000, Average $500, Cume $2,199,870

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 7 [33 Theaters] Weekend $17,160, Average $520, Cume $1,225,468

Raw (Focus World) Week 7 [17 Theaters] Weekend $12,065, Average $710, Cume $485,834

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 8 [7 Theaters] Weekend $994, Average $142, Cume $60,816

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 11 [48 Theaters] Weekend $51,000, Average $1,063, Cume $2,461,468

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 19 [6 Theaters] Weekend $2,753, Average $459, Cume $932,309

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 20 [148 Theaters] Weekend $88,000, Average $595, Cume $151,047,530

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 22 [82 Theaters], Weekend $49,600, Average $605, Cume $51,621,470