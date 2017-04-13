Steven Pasquale has signed on for a recurring role opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO’s dark comedy series Divorce, created and executive produced by Sharon Horgan.

Parker stars as Frances, a middle-aged woman who impulsively brings up the idea of divorce with her husband (Thomas Haden Church) but then can’t decide whether to go through with it — until her husband discovers the affair she’s been having and calls the marriage off.

Pasquale plays Andrew, a friend of Nick’s (Tracy Letts). He’s set up with Frances (Parker) and they fall into a casual relationship​.

Pasquale’s previous TV credits include the role of Alec on Netflix’s Bloodline and Chase on Showtime’s Billions. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Brookside Artist Management.