Gearing up for a major July premiere across multiple networks, the Disney Channel today released a new trailer and music video for Descendants 2, the sequel to one of the top-rated cable TV movies of all time.

The trailer (watch it below) shows the new twists in the story of the Villain Kids (or “VKs”) – Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay – as they try to fit into idyllic Auradon. The movie brings together Disney stars such as Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), Cameron Boyce (Jessie) and China Anne McClain (A.N.T. Farm). Kenny Ortega, who directed the High School Musical movies and the first Descendants, is back at the helm.

The music video released today (also below) is for the song that opens the movie, “Ways to Be Wicked,” described as a “high-energy pop rock anthem” performed by the VKs. It is produced by Sam Hollander and Josh Edmondson, who wrote the song with Grant Michaels and Charity Daw.

Last week, the network said the movie would premiere simultaneously on Friday, July 21 at 8 PM across the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime. The first Descendants was the top-rated movie in all of cable in 2015, and the fifth-highest performer of all time.



