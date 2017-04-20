If the calendar reads 4/20, there’s bound to be a few red-eyed news items coming out of Hollywood. And Netflix did not bogart the opportunity, setting a summer premiere date for Disjointed, its pot comedy starring Kathy Bates and co-creator Chuck Lorre. The 20-episode reefer madness starts streaming on August 25. Throw some Bob Marley on Spotify and have a little taste of the announcement video above.

Lorre and former Daily Show head writer David Javerbaum created, write and exec producer the sitcom that follows Ruth (Bates), a lifelong advocate for legalization, as she finally lives her dream as the owner of an Los Angeles cannabis dispensary. Joining her at Ruth’s Alternative Caring are three charismatic “budtenders” (Dougie Baldwin, Elizabeth Ho and Elizabeth Alderfer), her entrepreneurial twentysomething son (Aaron Moten) and a very troubled security guard who served in Afghanistan (Tone Bell).

Netflix announced the series order in July, six months after the spec script first was shopped to the broadcast networks and Netflix and became the winter’s most anticipated project. Chuck Lorre Productions is the juggernaut behind hit CBS comedies The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Mike & Molly and Two And A Half Men — which, like Disjointed, all hail from WBTV, where Lorre is under an overall deal.