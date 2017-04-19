Discovery Communications didn’t have to look far to find its new general counsel: It promoted Savalle Sims, who was Deputy General Counsel. She’ll continue to report to Bruce Campbell, the programmer’s Chief Development, Distribution and Legal Officer.

Discovery’s board will formally approve the appointment when it meets next month.

Prior to her promotion, Savalle oversaw the company’s Litigation and Trademark legal teams. She joined the company in 2011, moving from the commercial litigation department at Arent Fox where she was a partner with Discovery among her clients.

“Savalle is a strong leader, with an incredible legal mind and strategic approach that has served Discovery exceptionally well,” Campbell says. “She is the ideal choice to manage Discovery’s high-functioning legal team supporting our complex global business.”