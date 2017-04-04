Osric Chau (Supernatural), who recurred during the first season of BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Chau plays the manic Vogel, a member of the Rowdy 3.

Based on the cult novels by Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams, the serialized comedic thriller follows the bizarre adventures of eccentric “holistic” detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood). The two wend their way through one big, seemingly insane mystery a season, crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters, each episode landing them a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth.

Written by Max Landis, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is a co-production of AMC Studios, Ideate Media and IDW Entertainment, with Circle of Confusion producing for BBC America.

Chau recurred as Kevin Tran on the CW’s Supernatural and will be seen in an upcoming guest role in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. He’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Echelon Talent Management.