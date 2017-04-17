AT&T and Fox Networks Group have inked a deal to add 14 more Fox-affiliated stations to the DirecTV Now streaming service. The addition brings the total of designated-market area outlets to 31, covering 90% of the top 20 markets. The sides said more stations will launch soon.

The deal includes stations owned by Tribune Media in Seattle, Denver, San Diego and other markets. Seventeen Fox O&Os already had been on DirecTV.

“We’re excited about the power of DirecTV Now to expand the premium TV marketplace and provide greater access to our programming nationwide,” said Mike Biard, President of Distribution at Fox Networks Group. “Today’s [deal] will allow DirecTV Now to deliver the full experience of our industry-leading news, entertainment and sports brands, while affording consumers the convenience and flexibility to watch whenever and wherever they want.”

Here is the full list of Fox affiliates now being carried on DirecTV:

Atlanta (WAGA)

Austin (KTBC)

Charlotte (WJZY)

Chicago (WFLD)

Cleveland (WJW

Dallas (KDFW)

Denver (KDVR)

Detroit (WJBK)

Gainesville, Fla (WOGX)

Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo, Mich. (WXMI)

Greensboro/HighPoint/Winston Salem, N.C. (WGHP)

Harrisburg/Lancaster/York/Lebanon, Pa. (WPMT)

Hartford /New Haven, Conn. (WTIC)

Houston (KRIV)

Indianapolis (WXIN)

Kansas City, Mo (WDAF)

Los Angeles (KTTV)

Milwaukee (WITI)

Minneapolis (KMSP)

New York (WNYW)

Orlando (WOFL)

Philadelphia (WTXF)

Phoenix (KSAZ)

Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto, Calif. (KTXL)

Salt Lake City (KSTU)

San Diego (KSWB)

San Francisco (KTVU)

Seattle-Tacoma (KCPQ)

St. Louis (KTVI)

Tampa (WTVT)\

Washington, DC (WTTG)