The Directors Guild of America calls the death of “iconic director” Jonathan Demme “devastating for us” and his enthusiasm “a memory we will always treasure.”

Demme was a member of the DGA since 1976 and winner of the its award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs.

The statement, made by DGA president Paris Barclay, noted that Demme served as a member of the guild’s President’s Committee on Film Preservation and received the DGA Honor in 2004.

Here is the statement in full: