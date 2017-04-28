A new documentary about legendary music artist Dionne Warwick is in the works with David Garrett’s Mister Smith Entertainment launching sales on the project in Cannes next month. Don’t Make Me Over provides a glimpse into the life of one of the most famous, yet notoriously private, superstars of the last sixty years.

It’s co-directed and co-produced by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner and written by Wooley. Mister Smith will unveil select footage from the film to international buyers along the Croisette this year.

Warwick is known for breaking racial and gender barriers and she’s a dedicated humanitarian fighting injustice. She started out as an unknown New Jersey gospel singer who then won first place at the famously competitive amateur night at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Don’t Make Me Over follows her rise from gospel choirs to international superstardom and includes stories relayed by an all-star cast, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Gladys Knight, Cissy Houston, Smokey Robinson and more.

Some of her most popular hits such as Walk on By, Do You Know The Way to San Jose and I Say A Little Prayer are featured in the film. Tom Bergmann (Life, Animated) and Ronan Killeen (O.J. Made In America) are directors of photography while Aljernon Tunsil (Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama) edits.

“While the world knows her many hits, Dionne has quietly guarded her astonishing, inspiring personal journey,” said Heilbroner. “We are both honored and thrilled to bring this great artist’s life and legacy to the screen.”

Wooley added: “This has been a passion project of mine. I’m elated to see it become a reality.”