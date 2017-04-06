AARP Studios has released the first footage of Dinner With Don, what has turned out to be Don Rickles’ final TV series.

The 10-episode series was announced in March, and a publicist for the show tells Deadline all episodes were completed before Rickles’ death. There is no distributor as of yet, and no estimated premiere date.

The series features Rickles dining with friends and fellow comedians at some of his favorite LA-area restaurants, with a guest list that includes Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, Marisa Tomei, Zach Galifianakis and Martin Scorsese. In the clip, you’ll see Rickles with Silverman, Poehler, Kimmel, Galifianakis and Rudd.

Jeffrey Eagle, Vice President, AARP Studios, released the statement below following the news of Rickles’ passing:

“All of us at AARP Studios are immensely saddened with the passing of Don Rickles. We had the distinct pleasure of recently working with Don on our upcoming series “Dinner with Don.” Don was known for his biting, acerbic humor and we feel lucky enough to have experienced that first-hand. He was also a thoughtful, kind and generous colleague and friend. Don continued to make audiences laugh throughout his life and career and his legacy will live on. We send our condolences to his family and longtime industry colleagues.”

Dinner with Don is a co-production with Stamper Lumber Media Group, the production company founded by producer Robert Bauer (Waitress, Headcase) former Mark Burnett Production executives C. Scot Cru (The Apprentice, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader) and Patrice Choghi (Televisa, Mark Burnett Productions). Rickles’ long-time manager Tony Oppedisano’s Winbrook Entertainment and Rickles’ Wynnefield Productions serve as executive producers alongside Stamper Lumber Media Group.

The legendary Rickles died today at the age of 90.

Have a look at the video above and enjoy.