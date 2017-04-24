ITV-owned DiGa Studios ( MTV’s Teen Wolf, Scream), run by Tony DiSanto, has optioned bestselling author Amy Plum’s upcoming book Dreamfall for TV series adaptation. The book – a YA twist on classic horror stories A Nightmare on Elm Street and Flatliners— will be published on May 2 by HarperTeen, and a sequel, Neverwake, will follow in 2018.

The story follows the journey of seven strangers – each suffering from debilitating insomnia – who agree to take part in an experimental sleep study in hopes of curing their disorders. When the lab equipment malfunctions, the subsequently comatose patients are plunged into a terrifying dreamworld where their worst nightmares become their reality. Hunted by harrowing monsters from their darkest imaginations and tormented by deep, traumatizing secrets, the subjects must band together to face their biggest fears and escape the Dreamfall.

“Amy Plum’s Dreamfall is a riveting, nightmarish thriller with great characters and a fantastic premise that immediately captured our imagination and drew us in, said DiSanto, CEO of DiGaa Studios. “The book’s vision and voice is a perfect fit for DIGA’s creative sensibility, and we are thrilled to bring this to the screen.”

DiGa, launched in by former MTV executives DiSanto and Liz Gateley, now a top programming executive at Lifetime, is currently in preproduction on the feature film Eat Brains Love, based on the book of the same name.

Both DiGa and Plum, known for her bestsellers After the End and the Die for Me series, are repped by CAA, who brokered the deal.