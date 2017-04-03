Ron Livingston (Office Space) is joining the Season 2 cast of Showtime’s comedy series Dice in a recurring role.

Created by Scot Armstrong (Old School, The Hangover Part II), the scripted, semi-autobiographical series, from Fox 21 TV Studios, will dig deeper into the many facets of Andrew Dice Clay – beyond the character who once sold out Madison Square Garden – as the unemployed comic struggles in the Vegas suburbs to be a loving father, a devoted boyfriend and a professional gambler who is stuck dealing with the effects of his outrageous brand of fame.

Livingston will play Sydney Stein, an entertainment lawyer who can schmooze you up one minute and turn on you the next. Sydney agrees to do a big favor for Dice, but when Sydney gets into a big mess himself, he turns to Dice for help.

Dice also stars Kevin Corrigan. Guest stars this upcoming season include Billy Gardell, Laraine Newman, Mike Starr, Mary Holland and Tony Orlando.

Livingston, perhaps best known as the star of Office Space, recently wrapped production on Jason Reitman’s latest comedy feature Tully opposite Charlize Theron. He’ll next be seen in Audience Network’s new comedy series Loudermilk and also will be seen in crime thriller Shimmer Lake, directed by Oren Uziel and starring Wyatt Russell, Rainn Wilson and Rob Corddry. He’s repped by Thruline, UTA and attorney Adam Kaller.