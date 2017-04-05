EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a peek at the upcoming indie thriller Devil’s Gate, from first-time director Clay Staub, which will have its world premiere April 24 at the Tribeca Film Festival. It stars This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia, as Jackson Pritchard, a reclusive man with a troubled past who dealing with the disappearance his son and wife.

“You guys go to the right place? Does this look normal?” From the opening of the clip that sees an FBI agent (Amanda Schull) and police officer (Shawn Ashmore) pulling up Jackson’s eerie, secluded farm to investigate the incident. The two become trapped with Jackson as night falls and find that nothing is as it seems.

Bridget Regan and Jonathan Frakes co-star in the film, which Staub co-wrote with Peter Aperlo. Producers are Scott Mednick, André Rouleau, Valérie d’Auteuil, Ian Dimerman and Brendon Sawatzky. Skyler Mednick served as exec producer.

CAA is handling sales for the film at the fest. Check out the clip above.