The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit could easily be mistaken for depicting some sort of apocalyptic, future America, with the military turned against its own country. But the film is a look back at the country’s real past – the 1967 civil unrest that descended on the city for five days during that summer.

“It’s a war zone out there,” someone says during the fast-moving events.

The film reteams Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty) with screenwriter Mark Boal, and stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris David, with John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie.

Annapurna Pictures releases Detroit August 4. Take a look at the trailer above.