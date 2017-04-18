“It was just looked up, and tomorrow’s episode will be Episode 90. You know what I’m saying? We’ve done 90 episodes,” Desus & Mero co-host The Kid Mero said last night, kicking off the spring run of Deadline’s AwardsLine Screening Series with a bang.

“Shout-out to my exes who said I couldn’t keep a job,” chimed in co-host Desus Nice, rapid-fire. “You feel stupid now.” (Click on the video above to see highlights of the panel.)

All things considered, the celebratory mood seemed appropriate. Within the course of a decade, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero managed to shoot up from little-known tweeters with a distinctive voice and particular take on popular culture to online phenoms. And now, with Deus & Mero, they’ve taken on television.

Bowing in October on Viceland, Desus & Mero is the second series co-hosted by the pair of sharp comedic minds—following their Complex TV web series and podcast Desus Vs. Mero—featuring a wide range of stellar guests including MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes, Jerrod Carmichael, hip-hop supergroup Run The Jewels, and Shots Fired star Mack Wilds.

Following an AwardsLine screening of a recently aired episode, the creators of the late-night talk show were met with a packed house and enthusiastic response at the Landmark Theatre as they sat down for a panel moderated by Deadline’s Dominic Patten, touching on election night distress, a potential WGA strike and their favorite guests appearing on the series so far.

Their election-night special saw them coming out of the gate strong just a month after the series debut. “We don’t remember that election special, because it was live, and we were drunk as f*ck,” Nice said. “If you watch it, we just get drunker and drunker, ‘cause in my ear, they’re like ‘Yo, Donald Trump won.’ I’m like, ‘Get the f*ck out of here.’ “