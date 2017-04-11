Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez — two of the biggest actors in Spanish-language TV and film — have acquired feature film rights to The New York Times’ best-selling author Don Miguel Ruiz’s book The Toltec Art of Life and Death.

The story that follows the author’s near-death experience will be developed as in English-language feature through their through Ochmann and Derbez’s newly formed production company A Toda Madre Entertainment.

Ochmann’s hit TV show El Chema, which he also executive produced, recently concluded it’s 70-episode run as one of the highest-rated TV shows in the history of NBCUniversal’s wholly owned Spanish-language network Telemundo. During its 10PM slot, El Chema also often was the highest-rated show among ages 18-34.

Derbez, whose father is Eugenio Derbez, recently received strong reviews for her English-language performance as the female lead in Joe Swanberg’s Netflix original movie Win It All, which debuted over the weekend.

A Toda Madre Entertainment is headed by manager-producer Larry Robinson, who is also Ochmann’s manager. Ochmann also is repped by CAA, and Derbez is repped by UTA.