EXCLUSIVE: Hugo Armstrong is boarding Sony’s untitled Dan Gilroy feature, which was previously known as Inner City.

In the film, a Los Angeles attorney by the name of Roman Israel (Denzel Washington) is offered a job at a prestigious law firm after the death of his longtime partner and takes on a case that has life-altering repercussions. Armstrong will play a retired LAPD detective turned private investigator, who helps Washington’s character on the case. Colin Farrell also stars. Gilroy is also writing as well as directing.

Armstrong was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in the South Coast Rep’s production of All the Way. He was recently seen in John Carroll Lynch’s feature film directorial debut Lucky, which premiered at SXSW. Armstrong has a recurring role on the Freeform series Stitchers and has appeared on CBS’ NCIS. He’s also starring in HBO’s Room 104 airing later this year.

Cross Creek is co-financing Gilroy’s project, along with Charles King’s Macro. Jennifer Fox is producing with Escape Artists’ Todd Black.

Armstrong is repped by Tom Markley and Lauren Gibson at MTA and Cyd LeVin & Associates.