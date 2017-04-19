Denis O’Hare has been cast in the Netflix drama film Private Life, joining Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, and Molly Shannon. Tamara Jenkins is directing the pic from her own screenplay, which is about an author (Hahn) who is undergoing multiple fertility therapies to get pregnant, putting the relationship between she and her husband on edge.

O’Hare will co-star as fertility specialist Dr. Dordick. Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu are producing.

O’Hare, a recurring figure in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story, has an upcoming film slate that includes A Worthy Companion with Evan Rachel Wood and the Lizzie Borden biopic opposite Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny. Repped by Innovative, he was last seen in NBC’s hit freshman series This Is Us and the ABC LGBTQ miniseries When We Rise.