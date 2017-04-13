“Having a black vibrator does not count as an interracial relationship.” That sets the tone for the first full trailer for Dear White People, Netflix’s anticipated half-hour comedy series based on Justin Simien’s acclaimed debut indie feature.

Set among a diverse group of students of color as they navigate a predominantly white Ivy League college where racial tensions are often swept under the rug, Dear White People is a sendup of “post-racial” America that also weaves a universal story about forging one’s own unique path. Brandon P. Bell reprises his role from the film as Troy Fairbanks, a political science student campaigning to become the first black student president. Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Ashley Blaine Featherson also star.

The series is produced by Lionsgate, whose sister company Roadside Attractions released the original film in 2014.

Netflix premieres Dear White People on April 28.

Check out the trailer above.