It wasn’t just the Avatar movies that received release dates today. 20th Century Fox made a number of changes and additions to their future 2017-2018 lineup.

First, the sequel to Fox/Marvel’s $783M 2016 hit, Deadpool 2 will open on June 1 next year and it’s the only tentpole slotted there currently. Pic was previously listed on the calendar as untitled Fox/Marvel movie on June 29.

Marvel Comics

X-Men spinoff New Mutants fills another untitled Marvel slot on Fox’s calendar, moving from March 2 to April 13 where it will battle against Universal’s untitled monster franchise movie and John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

Lastly, among Fox’s Marvel titles, Nov. 2, 2018 has been designated to another X-Men spinoff Dark Phoenix about Jean Grey and the Phoenix force. Dark Phoenix faces off with Disney’s Mulan and Paramount’s untitled event movie.

Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers movie with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will open exclusive on Dec. 22 before going wide on Jan. 12 next year – a strategy that has worked brilliantly box office wise for Fox Oscar contenders The Revenant and Hidden Figures. Meanwhile, next Christmas 2018, we can look forward to Rami Malek hitting his high-pitch harmony as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

And in regards to this fall, a number of switches: Kingsman: The Golden Circle moves up from Sept. 29 to Sept. 22 where it will now open wide against Warner Bros. Today, Universal moved the Tom Cruise-starrer American Made from September 22 to September 29.

Ninjago and Lionsgate’s Granite Mountain. Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express also movies up after a dazzling sneak peek at CinemaCon from Nov. 22 to Nov. 10 where it’s programmed against Sony’s The Star and Paramount’s Daddy’s Home 2. Orient Express pushes Francis Lawrence’s Russian spy film Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence off that date and to March 2, 2018 where it’s the only title standing. The first Hunger Games opened in March.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure dashes from Jan. 12, 2018 to Feb. 9 where it will compete with Uni’s Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled Warner Animation film on the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day.

Maze Runner 3 pushes The Predator from Feb. 9 to Aug. 3 next year where it will share the marquee with Sony’s Holmes and Watson and Disney’s untitled live-action film.

The Kid Who Would be King will open on Sept. 28, 2018 while Steve McQueen’s Widows will debut on Nov. 16.