This weekend’s second annual Deadline The Contenders Emmys event is now at capacity for the all-day happening Sunday at the DGA Theatre.

The audience of Emmy voters and industry executives responded so quickly this year that we filled up in record time. This edition of The Contenders will feature a record 50 shows presented by 25 networks with more than 140 key creatives appearing onstage, our biggest lineup yet. It all kicks off at 8:30 AM (following the Netflix -sponsored buffet breakfast starting at 7AM) with a presentation by HBO with Issa Rae from Insecure, followed by a discussion with The Leftovers’ Damon Lindelof and Justin Theroux. The morning session continues with 18 more major shows featuring actors, showrunners, executive producers, directors and writers. Lunch, sponsored by ABC Studios and Black-ish, will include the cast led by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Laurence Fishburne and creative team led by Kenya Barris.

After lunch, voters are back for a lineup of 27 more shows starting with NBC and This Is Us featuring stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and others. The afternoon will be a marathon of clips, conversations and talent — all ending with Hulu showcasing four panels: The Path, Casual, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years and The Handmaid’s Tale. After that, Hulu hosts a special cocktail reception in the DGA lobby featuring many of its talent.

In addition to HBO, NBC and Hulu, the lineup features presentations by Netflix, TV Land, CBS Television Studios, Universal Cable Productions/Syfy, Starz, AMC, A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, ABC Studios, OWN/Warner Bros. Television Group, FX, Masterpiece on PBS, AT&T Audience Network, WGN America, TBS, Showtime, 20th Century Fox Television, Fox, Epix, Comedy Central and National Geographic. Panels will be moderated by Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva, Mike Fleming Jr., Pete Hammond and Dominic Patten and TV Line’s Michael Ausiello. Sponsors this year are Final Draft, Screen Engine/ASI, Poltrona Frau and Cappellini.

Click here for a complete list of shows and participants for this year’s Deadline Presents The Contenders Emmys.