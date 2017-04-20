As you’ve seen by all the FYC billboards and screening invites around Los Angeles and New York, Emmy season is upon us. With that, today Deadline debuts a new podcast, TV Talk.

Sitting down each week for the next several months, Deadline’s Awards Editor (that would be Pete) and Senior Editor, Chief TV Critic (that would be Dominic) dig into all things small screen. We start off by setting the stage for this year’s Emmy race with a debate about the value of Oscars vs. Emmy in this era of Peak TV … and the absence of Game Of Thrones.

We also hear from the cast and creators of HBO’s The Leftovers and Hulu’s The Path, who were among those at our Deadline Contenders Emmys event April 9. We also discuss how a potential May 2–starting WGA strike could impact the industry, and what are the main issues and stakes. We also talk about how this could all hamper this year’s Emmy race.

This week’s podcast is sponsored by Warner Bros Television’s The Big Bang Theory and Mom. Listen here: