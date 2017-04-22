Deadline is holding its Tribeca Film Festival portrait and video interview studio at the festival hub in NYC, opening its doors to this year’s most riveting and groundbreaking filmmakers. Guests stopping by the Deadline Studio on Day 2 included John Turturro (Hair), Jamie Lee Curtis (Hondros), Geoffrey Rush (Genius), Zachary Quinto (Aardvark) and many more. Click on the image above to open the gallery, and follow Deadline for more breaking news, photos and video interviews from Tribeca.

Photographs by Mark Mann. Special thanks to studio assistants Julian Hom, Christian Frarey, Andrew Segreti and Jacob Levy. Video sound produced by Matt Leibowitz. Assistance provided by Leica Cameras USA, Rotolight, and Foto Care.