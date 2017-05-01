Refresh for updates Steve Burton of The Young and the Restless has won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the first trophy handed out at tonight’s 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Good Morning America ABC was named Outstanding Morning Program.

Other winners, as they’re announced:

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)

The ceremony, which kicked off with a performance of Rent‘s “Seasons of Love” sung by a choir of soap stars, is hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. It’s being live-streamed from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Facebook Live and Twitter. Deadline will update this post as winners are announced.

Below is a partial list of the nominees.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)

Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)

Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)

Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)

Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)

Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital)

Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)

James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)

Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)

Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood NBC

E! News E!

Entertainment Tonight CBS

Extra SYNDICATED

Inside Edition SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/INFORMATIVE

The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED

The Chew ABC

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED

Larry King Now Ora TV

The Kitchen Food Network

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/ENTERTAINMENT

The Talk CBS

The View ABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Maury NBC

Live with Kelly SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Host Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Craig Ferguson, Host Celebrity Name Game SYNDICATED

Steve Harvey, Host Family Feud SYNDICATED

Pat Sajak, Host Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek, Host Jeopardy! SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, Host Lidia’s Kitchen PBS

Rick Bayless, Host Mexico One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless PBS

Guy Fieri, Host Guy’s Big Bite Food Network

Bobby Flay, Host Brunch @ Bobby’s Food Network

Ina Garten, Host Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Food Network

Vivian Howard, Host A Chef’s Life PBS