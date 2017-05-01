Refresh for updates Steve Burton of The Young and the Restless has won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the first trophy handed out at tonight’s 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Good Morning America ABC was named Outstanding Morning Program.
Other winners, as they’re announced:
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, General Hospital)
The ceremony, which kicked off with a performance of Rent‘s “Seasons of Love” sung by a choir of soap stars, is hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. It’s being live-streamed from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Facebook Live and Twitter. Deadline will update this post as winners are announced.
Below is a partial list of the nominees.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital)
Gina Tognoni (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Heather Tom (Katie, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Jess Walton (Jill, The Young and the Restless)
Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Billy Flynn (Chad, Days of Our Lives)
Vincent Irizarry (Deimos, Days of Our Lives)
Kristoff St. John (Neil, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Stacy Haiduk (Patty, The Young and the Restless)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Anna Maria Horsford (Vivian, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Kate Mansi (Abigail, Days of Our Lives)
Kelly Sullivan (Sage, The Young and the Restless)
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bryan Craig (Morgan, General Hospital)
Pierson Fodé (Thomas, The Bold and the Beautiful)
James Lastovic (Joey, Days of Our Lives)
Tequan Richmond (TJ, General Hospital)
Anthony Turpel (R.J., The Bold and the Beautiful)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood NBC
E! News E!
Entertainment Tonight CBS
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/INFORMATIVE
The Dr. Oz Show SYNDICATED
The Chew ABC
Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Larry King Now Ora TV
The Kitchen Food Network
OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/ENTERTAINMENT
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Maury NBC
Live with Kelly SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Host Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Craig Ferguson, Host Celebrity Name Game SYNDICATED
Steve Harvey, Host Family Feud SYNDICATED
Pat Sajak, Host Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek, Host Jeopardy! SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich, Host Lidia’s Kitchen PBS
Rick Bayless, Host Mexico One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless PBS
Guy Fieri, Host Guy’s Big Bite Food Network
Bobby Flay, Host Brunch @ Bobby’s Food Network
Ina Garten, Host Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Food Network
Vivian Howard, Host A Chef’s Life PBS
