True crime series has been sold in 80% of the country for a September premiere in national syndication, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution said today.

The program will air on Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, Meredith, Nexstar, Graham Media, Tribune, Cox Media Group, Scripps, Sunbeam and more. Double runs of Dateline will also be offered to stations to air as a two-hour true crime block.

“‘Dateline’ is the most successful true crime franchise in all of television, and we are very excited to bring it to the broadcast marketplace as a monday-friday strip,” said Sean O’Boyle, Executive Vice President of Syndication Sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. “With each episode, viewers are riveted by compelling crime stories told by award-winning correspondents, wrapped in a high quality production. Our partner stations believe in the true crime genre and have been very supportive in adding “Dateline” to their lineups.”

“‘Dateline’s brand of storytelling has been irresistible to audiences in primetime for the last 25 years,” said David Corvo, senior executive producer of Dateline NBC. “We are very happy the program will now have a more expansive reach through syndication.”

Dateline is produced for syndication by NBC News’ Peacock Productions with Sharon Scott and Andy Cashman serving as executive producers. David Corvo is the senior executive producer and Liz Cole is the executive producer for Dateline NBC.