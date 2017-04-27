Motion Picture talent agent Dana Harris has movedto CAA from WME, where she has worked for the past six years and was an agent for the past three. During her stint at her previous agency, she worked with writer E. Max Frye who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original screenplay for Foxcatcher (along with Dan Futterman) and was an Emmy-nominated writer for Band of Brothers.

CAA

She also worked with Craig Shilowich who was nominated by the Independent Spirit Awards for his screenplay Christine, Jon Ronson who adapted The Men Who Stare at Goats and co-scripted Frank, and directors Otto Bathurst directing Robin Hood, editor/director Sarah Adina Smith (Buster’s Mal Heart), and Mark Mylod, a producer/director who helmed multiple episodes of Game Of Thrones, Shameless, and Entourage.